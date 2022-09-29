Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La.

Dunn has not been seen or heard from in the last few days. He is described as standing five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Dunn, contact Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.