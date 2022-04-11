CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office is looking for a runaway teen for the second time in less than a month.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jaidyn Capritto, 15, was last seen on April 8 in Carencro. Capritto is 5’2” tall, brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 110 lbs. Capritto previously ran away back in March when she was found safe 2 days later.

Jaidyn Capritto

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaidyn Capritto is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.