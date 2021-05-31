UPDATE: Missing teen has been found safe

UPDATE: FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they have found the missing girl.

“Katelyn Pace has been located safe.” says Sgt. Daniel “Scott” Moreau of the Louisiana State Police Department.

FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) (May 31, 2021 4:41 p.m.)– Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Child alert, saying they are searching for a missing child.

According to police, The Forest Police Department and West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 14-year-old that was reported missing from her home on May Lane in Forest, Louisiana.

Troopers say Katelyn Pace has brown hair and blue eyes, she’s about 4′ 11″ tall, and weighs about 102 pounds.

If you have any information that will help police find this girl you are strongly encouraged to contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331.