OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Ouachita Parish Sheriff Investigators are attempting to locate Darrell D. Daigre, 58. He was last seen at the Magnolia Moten in Monroe on May 31, 2022.

Daigre is described as a Black male, 6’2″ and 185 pounds. According to a release, he is believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Toyota Camry and left traveling to Baton Rouge but has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators also note he has a medical condition and should have oxygen equipment with him.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Daigre is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.