Missing Louisiana man found dead on Monday

NATALBANY, LA (WVLA/WGMB)— A 27-year-old man who had been missing since November 15 was found dead in Natalbany on Monday afternoon.

Pere Jackson was found “near the edge of a wooded area on Dead End St.,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TPSO believe Jackson died as a result of a homicide.

An autopsy is forthcoming and the investigation into when and how Jackson died remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150.

If you would prefer to provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800.554.5245, or through our website, tpso.org.

