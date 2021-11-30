Miss Louisiana tells us how she’s been preparing for the Miss America pageant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– After being crowned Miss Louisiana, for several months now, Julia Claire Williams stated “it has by far exceeded my expectations, it has been more than I could ever dream of and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to serve this state because it has such a special piece of my heart. And I’m really excited to represent us in the Miss America pageant.”

Miss Louisiana expressed how thankful she is to have received so much support from family members, to friends, and overall the entire state of Louisiana which has helped her feel mostly excited with competing for the title of Miss America.

Williams will be flying out along with her support team next Wednesday, December 8th to Connecticut for the Miss America Pageant that will be aired on December 16th. In the days leading up to the competition, she has prepared by staying up to date with current events by watching the news every morning, going to the gym daily, and practicing her dance routine to build up stamina.