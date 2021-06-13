Miss Louisiana Competition Week 2021 kicks off

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) — The Miss Louisiana Organization teen finals were held at the Monroe Civic Center Theater. Participants showcased their skills in the talent portion– there was singing, dancing, and even some gymnastics. The former Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons, was there to present the event.

“It’s really inspiring to see these young women get out on stage and perform their talent or take in their beliefs, and that’s what this organization is about and the Miss America Organization is about.” Says Miss Louisiana 2020, Courtney Hammons. “It’s supposed to be a springboard for careers for young women to find their voice and also gain some scholarship abilities along the way.” Hammons says.

There were a total of 10 girls competing for the title of Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen tonight, see the list of winners below:

Miss Louisiana Outstanding Teen – Sophia Nawaz – Miss Vieux Carre’s OT

First Runner-Up – Katie Redman – Miss University of Louisiana at Monroe’s OT

Second Runner-Up – Abigail Hu – Miss Crescent City New Orleans’s OT

Third Runner-Up – Laura Jane Kirkpatrick – Miss Dixie Gem Peach’s OT

Fourth Runner-Up – Mary Laura Hunt – Miss Spirit of Ruston’s OT

