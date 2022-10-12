JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, October 12, Miss Arkansas 2022 Ebony Mitchell traveled to Union County to speak with Junction City Elementary about her social media initiative “Responsible Digital You.”

“It’s all about online safety and teaching kids how to stay safe online. At elementary schools, I usually give them three tips that are very simple but can end up saving your life,” explains Mitchell.

Mitchell took home the Miss Arkansas title in late June. Since obtaining her title, she has traveled thousands of miles to speak with youth across the Natural State.

“It’s really best to see the kids interact and have fun while also learning simultaneously. Kids at Junction City Elementary are just fabulous, so it was fun!”

Mitchell will represent Arkansas at Miss America in Connecticut in December. She plans to continue making appearances across the natural state promoting her personal platform “Responsible Digital You”.

If anyone is interested in booking Miss Arkansas for your next event, you can find that information online here.