MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Faithful followers of Evangilistic Ministry will host a Miracle Revival on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The revival will be at the Monroe Civic Center at 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of Linda Rancher

The services start at 7 PM nightly.