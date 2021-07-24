Mini-Olympics kick off here in West Monroe

West Monroe, La.(KTVE/KARD) – With the 2021 Olympics kicking off here in West Monroe, the Champions Club Gymnastics has already a little competition of its own.

“It’s something I love to do, and I do it for the hard work, and sometimes just for fun.” Says 11 year-old gymnast Jaylan Cardin who has been doing gymnastics for almost 4 years, and she says she wouldn’t change it for the world.

Office manager Tammy Armstrong says gymnastics is also an art of expression and the 2021 olympics is a great source of inspiration.

“The girls are amazing, and they just wanna try to do what the girls in the olympics are doing, and they try to push themselves everyday to do something new and amazing. and all these girls are amazing.” She says.

Armstrong says the Champions Club Gymnastics offers a variety of different programs for both boys and girls of all ages, but she says coaching remains the same for everyone.

“Hard work and practice, don’t make it today, make it tomorrow.” She says.

Armstrong says most of the students have between two to four years of experience, and they already have learned a valuable lesson.

“I think watching the girls when they achieve something that they’ve learned and expression, and the love that they get from it they just excel.” She says.

Ella Frazer is another young gymnast who says gymnastics means more than just sports.

“I love that we get to see more gymnasts do a lot more stuff that our gym can learn from.”

Whether it is representing your city or your country, Armstrong says hard work and determination will always be key for success.