BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was about 12:30 am they receive the car responsive 15 to 20 shots fired upon arrival three teams were found on the scene two were dead on arrival and once he died at a local hospital.



Chief deputy James Mardis spoke with us on the latest discovery

“We can have a fair amount information of what happened prior to it as far as where the young men’s route they took but why they were here and what they were doing we don’t know. We have no motive we have one witness that was here and doesn’t give us a motive or anything so we haven’t no motive for any of the reason for this.” says Mardis.

The father of one of the victims who was on the scene was too emotional to speak on camera

Katherine sims the mother and aunt of two of the victims arrived on scene and spoke us and is asking the public if anyone has any information to come forward.

“Well it seems everything wasn’t real at the time…I want to know if anyone knows anything or if they saw anything, heard anything to come forward”

Chief deputy James Mardis also added “We were just trying to make sure we collect every little bit of evidence on the scene investigators talking to people tracking down leads. We’re trying to track all that down.”

Morehouse Parish Sheriffs Office tell us two suspects have been taken into custody for a triple homicide that claimed the lives of three teenagers. A third person is also expected to be taken into custody.

At this time the sheriff’s office does not believe this to be a gang-relation shooting that the teens could have been there at the wrong place at the wrong time and are continuing to investigation

And we will keep you updated with the latest information and developments on-air and online at (KTVE/KARD)