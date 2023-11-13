FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been on a tear over the last month of this season, and certainly it showed up in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, said Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, CeeDee caught 11 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown, and he’s set an NFL record by now.

“We had a great group up there in Green Bay,” Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. “Those guys all had their time and their moments. But yeah, I don’t know if I’ve seen it to this level.”

And, CeeDee set a franchise record with four straight games, with at least 10 receptions and at least 100 yards receiving.