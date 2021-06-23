Michael Sherman’s alleged killer has a violet past

MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD) Recently Malech rucks was arrested for second degree murder in regards to the Michael Sherman case. According to police records this isn’t the first time that Malech Ruck’s name has been involved with a murder case.

The community is still mourning the death of Richwood quarterback Michael Sherman. Richwood’s football coach Marcus Yanesz says he’ll miss Michael’s smile the most.



Marcus Yanesz “The thing I’ll miss most about Michael is just his smile, you know, he had that smile that could just light up a room”



Malech Rucks was arrested in connection to the shooting and court documents show that he has a history of gun violence.

In November of 2017 he was charged with attempted 2nd degree murder. Officials on the case say the charged was dropped to illegal use of a firearm due to lack of evidence.

In June of 2020 he was once again charged with second degree murder, that case is still under investigation

Finally, in June of 2021 he was arrested for second degree murder in the Michael Sherman case.

If Rucks is convicted of second-degree murder, he faces life in prison without parole. We will keep you updated on the status of the Michael Sherman case.