MFD: Monroe man arrested, accused of setting vehicle on fire after argument over drugs

MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after investigators say he purposefully lit a vehicle on fire after a disagreement with the owner concerning drugs.

According to arrest reports, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 800 block of Atkinson Street on December 1. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Through their investigation, the Monroe Fire Investigation Division discovered their suspect to be 41-year-old Eric Long.

When Long met with investigators, he admitted that he got into an altercation with the owner of the vehicle regarding drugs. Long stated that he went to a gas station and bought a plastic bottle’s worth of gasoline before returning to the vehicle. Long says that he poured the gas on the vehicle and set it on fire with a lit cigarette.

Long is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Simple Arson. His bond has not been set at this time.

