METRO NARCOTICS: Two men arrested after five kilos of cocaine found in vehicle

WEST MONROE, La. — Two men have been arrested after police say five kilogram-sized packages of cocaine were found hidden inside a vehicle.

According to the arrest reports for 30-year-old Alberto Ramirez-Portillo and 29-year-old Jose Antonio Diaz, Ouachita Parish SCAT Officers pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations.

Alberto Ramirez-Portillo (Courtesy: OCC)

Jose Antonio Diaz (Courtesty: OCC)

During the traffic stop, deputies say that the driver, Jose Diaz, and the passenger, Alberto Ramirez-Portillo, gave conflicting stories about their trip. This, along with nervous behavior from the pair, led deputies to believe that some type of criminal activity was going on.

A search of the vehicle revealed five kilogram-sized packages of suspected cocaine hidden in a void under the center console. Both Diaz and Ramirez-Portillo were taken to the Metro Narcotics Unit to be interviewed.

When questioned, Diaz told police that he got into the vehicle with Ramirez-Portillo at Ramirez-Portillo’s shop in San Angelo, Texas. Diaz says that the pair were headed to Pennsylvania to pick up heavy equipment. Diaz stated that he is a commercial truck driver and works for Ramirez-Portillo. He also stated that he had no idea about the cocaine and that the vehicle belongs to Ramirez-Portillo.

When officers questioned Ramirez-Portillo, he exercised his Miranda rights and would not answer any questions.

Both were taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. Neither of their bonds have been set at this time.