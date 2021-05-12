Memorial Ceremony announced for fallen Tallulah police officer

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A memorial ceremony has been announced for a fallen police officer in Tallulah.

According to a release issued by the City of Tallulah, Officer Leroy “Tank” Williams is the only officer to fall in the line of duty from the Tallulah Police Department.

This year marks 26 years since he fell on Thursday, May 4, 1995.

The city of Tallulah has named a street after Officer Williams to commemorate his service.

Tank Williams is the only officer that the City of Tallulah has lost while on duty. This year marks the 26th anniversary of his death. Every year we make sure and mark this week so that we always remember the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Williams gave for our community. This is especially important for the family. The City of Tallulah wants to make sure that Officer Williams’ family knows that this community still cares deeply about him and that we will always remember him. Mayor Charles Finlayson

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. on the Madison Parish Courthouse lawn located at 100 North Cedar Street in Tallulah.

Williams’ widow, Kabrickie Williams will be in attendance, along with his brother, Johnnie Nash.