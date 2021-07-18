Members of Vidalia church move forward

Vidalia, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Members of the Vidalia United Methodist church are moving forward after last week’s fire.

They’re not seeing this as a tragedy, but rather as an opportunity to show the community what a life of faith in the face of tragedy looks like.

Susan Weed has been a member of the church for fifteen years. She says she’s seen the community come together with such power and strength throughout the past week.

“This is just like a new beginning for us.” She says. “That’s what this church is, is a family. And that’s what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna see where God leads us to do.”

Mrs. Boles has been a member of the congregation for more than five decades.

She says many precious memories were held within the walls of the church.

“I got married in that church almost 59 years ago, those are great memories. so, many people have been buried there. Those are sad memories, but they’re not destructive memories.” She says

Both ladies agree… while fire took their building, it didn’t take their church.

” A cleansing of whatever it may have been in the congregation or the church building, just a cleansing of people to realize the seriousness of life and what we go through, and how we overcome it.” Says Mrs. Boles.

They say the community has helped them throughout this process.

“We’ve had people who helped us during the fire. they’re promising us to come join with us and be part of the family.” Says Mrs. Weed.

And at the first service back, there were more faces than just those who usually attend.

“It was good to see new faces, we love children. it’s glad to see the children running into the service outside.” Says Mrs. Weed.

Members say while the fire is a tragedy, it’s not the final word.