Mega Millions winning ticket worth $10k sold in Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – (9/19/19) A winning ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Duson for the September 17, Mega Millions drawing.

The Duson C Store on Austria Road sold the winning ticket.

The ticket matched 4 white balls and the Megaball to win the money, Lottery officials announced.

The winning numbers were: 12, 15, 30, 50, 65 and the Megaball was 1.

If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Duson, check your tickets!!

Its less than 24 hours since the numbers were announced, but so far a winner has not come forward.

Mega Millions winners in Louisiana have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.