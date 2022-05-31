MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The winner has been chosen for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Within just 34 days, all 8,000 tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Callie Walker of Quitman is the lucky winner, and Tuesday, May 31, 2022 she and her family got to see the house for the first time.

The family says they bought a ticket hoping to help countless patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but never thought they would win a new home.

“I got a phone call saying I won the St. Jude Dream Home. I couldn’t believe it and just kept on telling Craig, I said that this can’t be true. I just don’t believe it, it can’t be true. I’m so appreciative of everybody that donates to St. Jude and let’s make even more money next year.”