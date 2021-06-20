Meet the ULM graduate who won Miss Louisiana 2021

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 19 an alumni of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Julia Claire Williams of Allen Parish became Miss Louisiana 2021. She will be preparing to be the first Miss Louisiana contestant to become Miss America in December.

Williams graduated summa cum laude in December and holds a bachelor’s degree in biology with a concentration in Pre-Med studies.

Williams was selected from a field of 30 young women competing for their share of $60,000 in scholarships in the 58th Miss Louisiana Pageant. Miss Louisiana is the official preliminary to the Miss America competition- the largest scholarship organization for women in the world.

For more information, visit www.MissLouisiana.com