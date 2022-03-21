WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, it and the Louisiana Workforce Commission have planned a Meet the Mobile Workforce Center job fair. The job fair is on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., at the West Monroe Community Center. The organizations reported that it’s easy to get involved.

If you are available to attend in-person to hire job seekers you can email: kkelley@westmonroechamber.org , and you will be contacted to coordinate for the event.

, and you will be contacted to coordinate for the event. If you can’t be there in person, let the chamber know your job openings and they will help you advertise with their partners at the Louisiana Workforce Commission for you.

According to the event flyer, the job fair will include on the spot hiring, resume writing, and training resources. There are no fees to be involved, but space is limited.