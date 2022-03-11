WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Education released the names of 21 students selected as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition. The 21 students selected include one elementary, middle and high school student from each of the state’s seven regions. The finalists represent traditional public, public charter, and nonpublic schools. Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the regional competitions. Students are selected based on academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use electronic portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communication and critical thinking skills of each candidate.



In Northeast Louisiana there are a total of five finalist, one of them being Ellen Kate Semmes. Within the portfolios each student had to submit an introduction letter and this is what Elly’s portfolio stated:



“My name is Ellen Kate Semmes, but everyone calls be Elly. I was born on January 11, 2011, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, and weighed almost ten pounds. My parents, Bobby and Cathy Semmes, named me after my maternal grandmother, who passed away before i was born. I have one sibling, Emma Semmes. She is ten years older than me and goes to ULM. My family and I enjoy playing games with each other shopping, going out to eat, and hanging out with each other and playing with my Goldendoodle, Milly. For years i asked for a dog and my parents finally agreed when schools shut down in March 20202.



I am very honored to be Kiroli’s student of the year. I have attended Kiroli since Kindergarten and remember hearing them announce the Student of the Year back then. I knew I wanted to be chosen when i got to fifth grade, and I have spent the rest of my time at Kiroli working towards that goal. This title is more than just an honor though, it is a responsibility that I take seriously.



I take my schoolwork seriously and always strive to do my best, but aside from school, I am involved in and enjoy doing many things like dancing, playing piano, going to church, hanging out with friends and family, and helping those who need it most.



My family and I are members of McClendon Baptist Church. I committed my life to Christ when I was seven years old. I am very close to God. I study His word and think it is very important to share it with others. When I was in 2nd grade, my church had a block party at some apartments near my school. I was talking to a classmate. She did not know Jesus and did not know that He made her and lover her. I told her that God made her different that anybody else and that He lover her with all of His heart. We were able to continue to talk about Him at school.



I am thankful that Kiroli has been able to have Fellowship of Christian Students, FCS. I looked forward to going to that, but it stopped with the pandemic. Earlier this school year, after the mask mandate ended, I asked my principal if there was any way we could start it again. We were able to start small, gathering a few girls weekly for a Girls Bible Study. I planned lessons and even made PowerPoints to go along with them. I am very happy that we have now started back FCS weekly meetings for any fifth grader, boys and girls, whose parents allow them to attend. I have grown up in church and as a Chrisian, I want other to grow closer to God.



Service is also a very important part of my life. Doing things for other makes me feel good, like I am helping and doing my part to make the world a better place. I have been able to pack meals for homeless and disaster relief, feed the homeless under the bridge by the Civic Center, visit nursing home residence and other activities with my family and church. The thing that is most special to me, and something I did on my own, was rising money to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. I saw a commercial for St. Jude often, but when I heard Corbin Guide’s story, it became personal for me. It made me want to do my part in raising money for kids with cancer. In 2020, I started making bracelets and raised $1,400. Later, I made and sold mask chains, raising $700. For my 10th birthday, I asked my mom to create a Facebook fundraiser and had $1,220 donated. In all, I was able to donate $3,320 to St. Jude. I am thankful that kids with cancer can go to St. Jude without worrying about money or how they will pay for it. Every time i can donate, I can help make sure that happens.



Lastly, I love to dance! I have been dancing with Linda Lavender School of Dance since i was three years old. I have learned and continue to learn many genres of dance but my favorite is pointe. This is my first year of pointe, but I’ve spent many years waiting to be old enough to show the beauty of dance in pointe shoes. I became a company dancer with Twin City Ballet Company when I was eight years old. This is my third year to be a part of the company, and I’ve been able to perform in three Christmas ballets and one Ballet Under the Stars. I out a lot of effort and performing after all the practice and hard work leading up to that moment

Dancing is particularly important to me because of my career goals. I want to share my love of dance with the next generation and own my own dance studio. It will give me a chance to combine my favorite activity with my favorite subject, which is Math. I have always loved math, and I’m good at it, which will be important for owning and running my own business.



These are just a few of the things that makes me who I am. I thank ever person who has taught me, encourage me and supported me to this point, but I also thank God because I know I would not be Kiroli’s Student of the Year or have this opportunity I am presented with confidence.”



Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review portfolios and writing samples from each finalist. The finalists will participate in an awards ceremony on April 13, when the winners will be announced for each grade level.