“Meals to You” ensures children across the ArkLaMiss receive food through the Summer

(06/16/20) 1 in 4 children across Louisiana suffer from food insecurity, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making it worse for children out of school.

“Meals to You” is a non-profit that supplies meals to children all across the globe, serving nearly 20 communities in the ArkLaMiss.

They have been serving children for the last decade, as well as during the pandemic, making sure food is kept on the table safely and securely.

So far they have served nearly half a million meals in Louisiana alone.

“There’s 10 lunches, and 10 breakfasts, fully shelf stable. We package those meals into a box, seal that box up and then in conjunction with the Baylor Collaborative and the USDA, send those boxes directly to the school children’s home” Doug Hargis with the PepsiCo foundation SAID.

If you are interested in signing up for this program, you can visit their website mealstoyou.org.