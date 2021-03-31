Meadery owners talk about losing their business in fire

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) “2 o’ clock in the morning, I get waken up by some friends of mine, local PD, West Monroe police officers waking me up, telling me to get down here to the meadery” says Cameron Myers, Co-Owner of Two Warriors Meadery.

“I got a call around 2 o’ clock in the morning and came down here and it was fully engulfed” says Curtis Sims, Co-Owner of Two Warriors Meadery.

It’s a call no business owner wants to receive. Two Warriors Meadery suffered a devastating fire Wednesday morning.

“It’s a total loss for us” Sims said.

According to the West Monroe Fire department, the fire began inside of a home located behind the meadery, which also scorched Jones Electric. One person in the home suffered major injuries; details are limited at this time on their current condition. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“That is everything we had in this building as far as making wine. We had well over one hundred thousand dollars of mead here.” Myers said. “Straight up disbelief this could happen. We are really gutted because part of our mission is to help other local veterans, and we’re not able to do that.”

Of the items lost in the fire, there is one bringing the pair genuine grief, a birthday gift for a World War II veteran turning 100 years old.

“I had found the, his aircraft and found the Noah’s Arc, and we had incorporated that into the label, and I had made a special mead for his birthday. The heartbreaking part is I’m not going to be able to do that now” Sims said.

Through the frustration and loss they’re staying positive. They have received an outpouring of love from the community, and they want them to know this fire won’t stop their mission.

“We are going to rebuild, and we’re going to make this bigger and better” Myers said.