WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lady Techsters McKenzie Johnson has done it again for Louisiana Tech Volleyball, McKenzie breaks her own record from 2021.

The Rockwall, Texas native sets a new program high of 37 digs in a match. She now hold’s the new school record single match digs, during the match against Northwestern State on September 16th, 2022.

In 2021, McKenzie average 5.24 digs per set and shattered the 5.03 digs per set. The previous school record was held by Lori Hunsucker since 2010.

McKenzie was ranked 17th nationally and second amongst all freshmen in the NCAA in 2021.

You can catch McKenzie Johnson and the Louisiana Tech Women’s Volleyball team back in action, Friday Sept 23rd inside the Thomas Assembly Center. The Lady Techsters will host Charlotte tip off is set for 6:00 P.M.