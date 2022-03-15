WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to McDonald’s spokesperson Joshua Cook, on Friday, March 18, 2022, Northern Louisiana McDonald’s restaurants in the 318 area code will give out free crispy chicken sandwiches to customers in honor of 318 Day. Cook stated that it’s a one-day deal available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary as local owner-operators celebrate their communities.

“We love our community and wanted to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers in a big way,” local McDonald’s Owner-Operator Roy Griggs said. “If you haven’t tried our crispy chicken sandwich yet, it’s a great opportunity to come try one on us! If you have, we hope you’ll join us too as we celebrate our Northern Louisiana communities.”

According to Cook, the crispy chicken sandwich features a crispy, juicy, and tender filet made with all-white meat chicken topped with McDonald’s crinkle-cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll. Cook stated that 318 Day is just one of the many ways local McDonald’s owner-operators give back to their communities, including ongoing support for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.