McDonald’s in New Orleans to serve free hot meals to those affected by Ida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Local McDonald’s owners/operators in New Orleans are serving thousands of free, hot meals to residents affected by Hurricane Ida. The grab-and-go meals include cheeseburgers, french fries, apple slices, and water bottles, according to a press release from McDonald’s.

The meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 – 11 at 1918 North Broad St. in New Orleans. Meals are prepared and distributed from the McDonald’s McRig, a full-sized tractor-trailer with a nearly complete McDonald’s kitchen.

Local restaurant employees will hand out the meals through a makeshift DriveThru set up in the McDonald’s parking lot, following COVID safety procedures and CDC guidelines.

“There are so many people who are working to rebuild our community and their lives,” said Chris Bardell, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “As soon as we saw the extent of the devastation to our community and our own restaurants, we started working to bring the McRig to New Orleans to help take care of the city that means so much to us.”