Mayor’s Minute with Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker

RUSTON, La. (6/23/2020) — Mayor Ronny Walker joins us this morning to tell us about everything going on in the city of Ruston! It’s been a difficult year for the city, from dealing with the aftermath of a deadly tornado, to now coping with the Coronavirus pandemic, but there’s plenty of positive things happening in Ruston.

Mayor Walker says the city’s sales tax numbers are looking up and the sports complex is back open to full capacity, where several tournaments are scheduled throughout the summer (with social distancing in mind, of course).

This Thursday, June 25, the city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tarbutton Road interstate project at 10AM. Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be at the event as well.

Mayor Walker also mentions a “Picnic in the Park” event this Saturday at Railroad Park in Ruston. There will be chairs and umbrellas where you and your family can relax and eat from 11:30AM-2PM.