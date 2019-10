RAYVILLE, LA (10/23/19) Rayville Producers Incorporated is the only cotton gin in Northeast Louisiana. producing 65 to 70 bales an hour, the gin has its hands full processing this year's yield.

"We bring in the raw materials, the raw cotton they pick out in the fields, we're ginning the lint it actually grows out of the seed, we cut the lint off of the seed, we clean the lint and bale it into a package that farmer can sell" says Tom Calloway, Manager of Rayville Producers Inc.