Mayor’s Minute: The importance of the 2020 Census

WEST MONROE, La. (11/20/19) — The 2020 Census is taking place in the spring and Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, says it’s time to for residents to have it on their minds.

More than $650 billion goes back into local communities. Mayor Mayo explained how reporting in the census helps to secure that funding and boost the local economy.

Reporting in the census is not required by law, but the information one provides for it is protected by law. That’s why Mayor Mayo says he is starting early to remind residents to participate.

Some local jobs will be created, as the city plans to open up the Monroe Civic Center to get people to submit their information. Plus, there will be a new online version, which could also make the process easier for residents.