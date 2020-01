Mayor Staci Mitchell stops by to tell us what's happening in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (1/22/2020) — ‘Tis the season for King Cake!

The Twin City Mardi Gras kick off is happening in Alley Park in downtown West Monroe today at 11AM. They’ll be King Cake tasting as well as a whole list of events that are going on this Mardi Gras season.

Mayor Staci Mitchell stops by to tell us all about it in addition to some drainage projects the city is working on.