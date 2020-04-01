Mayor’s Minute: How West Monroe is navigating through the Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Information

WEST MONROE, La. (4/1/2020) — While keeping social distancing in mind, we stopped by West Monroe City Hall to catch up with Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell to hear how she and her team are working through this rampant pandemic.

Mayor Mitchell says the city of West Monroe is still operating, but keeping social distancing and health as a top priority. From food collections, to maintaining public transit, Mayor Mitchell says city employees are working hard to make sure the citizens of West Monroe are taken care of.

