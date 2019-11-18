Mayor’s Minute

WEST MONROE, La. (11/18/19) — West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton-Mitchell stops by to tell us about the latest events happening in the city.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Mayor Albritton-Mitchell talks about West Monroe’s Christmas plans.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be December 2nd at City Hall. Multiple schools are involved in the event and the children will help to decorate the grounds of city hall.

West Monroe will also have their Christmas parade on December 7th.

For more information, you can call city hall at (318) 396-2600.