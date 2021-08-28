Mayor-President Broome says to prepare for both the hurricane and the pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is telling residents that they need to be ready for Hurricane Ida as it makes its way towards Louisiana.

“We are in the midst of a hurricane and a pandemic, so please prepare for both.” – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in a briefing on Saturday.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS RECAP:

Text redstickready at (225)-243-9991 for any information and updates from city alerts.

Sandbag assistance and information: 211

Report Debris – 311

Emergencies – 911

DOTD – 511

Call 1-(800) ENTERGY to report/view outages

Follow the Mayor’s office @redstickready on socials

Mayor-President Broome speaking at Saturday’s briefing on Hurricane Ida. Photo by Anum Siddiqui.

“We are a resilient community. We’ve faced challenges before and overcame them. We will do it again.” – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will address the community about Hurricane Ida and the projected impact on East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, August 28 at 11 a.m.

The conference will be at the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness located at 3773 Harding Blvd in Baton Rouge, La.

Hurricane Ida is still expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 4 hurricane as of the latest track update.