Mayor of Ferriday talks about projects to benefit the community

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The meeting was held at the Ferriday Hall at 6 p.m, and it was open to the public.

Mayor Rydell Turner says the agenda for today was based on putting the town’s budget in place and toward future projects for the city in this upcoming year.

“Our tourism is one of the biggest attractions we are gonna have in the town of Ferriday.” Says mayor Turner.

“ We are going to make Ferriday an attractive place where they can come to, you know. We are developing some parks as we speak. Skate rings, tourism. We are looking forward to 2022 and we are gonna bring great things for Ferriday.” Says Turner.

The mayor says there will be another town meeting on January 11th, also open to the public.