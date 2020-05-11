Mayor Jamie Mayo talks COVID-19 and Phase 1 for Monroe

MONROE, La (5/11/20) — Mayor Jamie Mayo held a press conference today to address COVID-19 updates in our area. He says it’s good to see COVID-19 numbers staying steady and hopes they can stay that way going forward.

Mayor Mayo also talked about what phase 1 would look like locally and mentioned Monroe’s Civic Center and Zoo will be partially reopening. Despite the case rate slowing down, Mayor Mayo stressed there’s still a long road ahead.

“This is gonna be something that’s with us for awhile. So regardless of how some of the restrictions may be loosened, we still emphasize the fact that you need to wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

Mayo also expressed the importance of filling out the census and how it will help the city of monroe’s future finances.