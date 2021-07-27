Mayor Friday Ellis reinstating Covid-19 protocols for city buildings

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Mayor Friday Ellis announced today, July 27, given the fact that the state of Louisiana is in its fourth surge of Covid-19 cases; he is reinstating Covid-19 protocols for city buildings.

Read below, a note from the City of Monroe and Mayor Friday Ellis regarding the new mask guidelines:

Given the rising number of Covid-19 cases in our region and the CDC’s reversal of their indoor mask policy for the vaccinated, and after speaking with medical experts, Mayor Friday Ellis is reinstating Covid-19 protocols for city buildings. Starting today, masks must be worn inside City of Monroe buildings when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained, regardless of vaccination status. The mandate will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night ahead of the City Council meeting.

The reinstated Covid-19 protocols will be in effect at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting; masks will be required for those in attendance and capacity limits will be in effect to encourage social distancing.

Visitors to City of Monroe buildings and offices will also be required to have their temperatures checked upon entry into the building.

Per federal mandate, masks will continue to be worn on City of Monroe public transportation.

The updated guidance comes ahead of the fall when the Delta variant is expected to cause another surge in new coronavirus cases.

Mayor Ellis and the City of Monroe want to encourage citizens to follow Covid-19 mitigation efforts previously set forth by Governor John Bel Edwards:

-Wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained

-Wash your hands

The City of Monroe