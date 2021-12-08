Mayor Ellis welcomes Site Selector’s Guild to City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A business boom could come to Monroe. Site Selectors for a list of companies worldwide visited Monroe on Wednesday, December 8th to see if the ArkLaMiss is the perfect location to grow.

If you’re in high school or college, this potential business boom could be a windfall of jobs for you. Over the past few days several Site Selector Agencies representing companies around the world have been in Monroe looking at possible places for larger businesses to move to the area.

Some of the industries that could consider this area for expansion range from steel, automotive, and even foreign companies that want to invest in North America.

“This visit was an opportunity for the City to learn what we’re doing well and what we can do better. We don’t know what we don’t know, and the Site Selectors’ visit was a way to shine a light on our strengths and shortcomings, and most importantly, what we need to do next to position Monroe to court business and industry,” says Mayor Ellis.

As for staffing a new major business, the city wants to build the workforce from high school students and the local colleges, so they can keep those students and job candidates here.

“There are so many potential areas of focus for our city and the Member’s feedback has given us a lot to think about,” says Kelsea McCrary, Chief Economic and Cultural Development Officer for the City of Monroe. “Now the work begins. We’re going to take this feedback and streamline our focus so that we can efficiently move forward and effectively target the industries and businesses we want to bring to Monroe and the region.”

If you would like to learn more about the Site Selectors Guild, click here.