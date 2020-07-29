Mayor Ellis’ first city council meeting, addresses staff changes and new business

MONROE, La. (07/28/2020) — Tuesday marked the first city council meeting for Monroe’s newly elected mayor Friday Ellis and the council’s newest member Kema Dawson.

Dawson is already hard at work on her first project The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

“We have a lot of things from community service events that are going to take place [like] getting companies to just donate their time [and] donate their resources, adopt a spot possibly, so we can get it back up and functioning,” she said.

Dawson has already met with zoo officials and prospective businesses to help see that through.

Meantime, Mayor Ellis addressed changes in staff.

“When we came in day one there were a couple of people that actually resigned,” he stated.

Ellis says right now there are several vacant positions from Executive Assistant, to Public Affairs, and Public Relations and he’s ready to look ahead.

“I’m just ready right now to build our team, to move forward. There’s a lot of energy and there’s an excitement right now in the community, we want to keep that going.” Mayor Friday Ellis

For that reason, Dawson is asking for the communities involvement.

“I would like, especially in District 5, ask the community to become a part of what we’re trying to do because it’s going to take a community effort,” she said.

The next city council meeting is August 11. Items to look out for is the approval for an automatic wheelchair system for Monroe Transit along with a new mobile ticketing option.

Council members also approved a bid for a ShotSpotter, a radar that can pinpoint where a gunshot has been fired.