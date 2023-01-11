NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As crime continues to climb in New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued an executive order that aims to get violent offenders off the streets.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the mayor was joined by Orleans Parish Communications Executive Director Tyrell Morris, who was named the head of the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Task Force.

According to the mayor, the task force will consist of public safety leaders across the city, members of the court system, and people the mayor says have the authority to make real-time department decisions as they troubleshoot issues the city is facing in combating crime. The mayor described the task force as having a “war room” approach. View the full document in the reader below.

FULL DOCUMENT: Mayor LaToya Cantrell signs executive order forming Violent Crime Reduction Task Force

“Violent crime is a public health threat and it is a public epidemic,” said Cantrell, adding that one of the task force’s goals is to also take a public health approach to the city’s crime issue.

Members include:

Commissioner Tenisha Stevens, Office of Criminal Justice Coordination

NOPD interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork

Heath Director Jennifer Avegno

Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Patrick Young

John Thomas, Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Thomas Mulligan, Office of Business and External Services

Asya Howlette, Office of Youth and Families

Anamaria Villamarin-Lupin LCSW-BACS, Program Manager for the Office of Youth and Families

Orleans Parish School Board President Owen Parker

District Attorney Jason Williams

Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman

Former NYPD Chief and current NOPD consultant Fausto Pichardo

Mayor’s Director Of Communications Gregory Joseph

Chief Judge Ranord Darensburg, Orleans Parish Juvenile Court

Upon announcing the task force, Morris gave a final warning to the offenders on the street: “This task force will spare no resource or opportunity to bring you to justice.”

We’re told the city will assess the work of the task force at its 60-day mark, which will land on Sunday, March 12. We can expect to hear more the following week.

In the meantime, city council President JP Morrell has also announced a special meeting on crime. That’s scheduled for Wednesday, January 18.