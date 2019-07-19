Match your dog with Disney’s new clothing collection

PHOENIX, Ari. (WVLA) – (7/19/19) If you consider your dog as your best friend, then you are not going to want to miss this.

Disney launched its Oh My Disney collection, a series of pieces that allow you and yours to rep all of your favorite Disney canines together!

The collection features a wide variety of options all the way from jerseys to sleepwear. They even have cute Disney collars for your pooch with matching bracelets for you.

In addition to the matching set pieces, they have other products full of canines from your favorite Disney movie like a Max throw pillow from The Little Mermaid, a mini backpack full of Disney dogs and a Lady tote bag from Lady and the Tramp. Check out all the products here.

