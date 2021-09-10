Masur Museum of Art & BCCNL displaying exhibit with a special message

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Masur Museum of Art in Monroe, Louisiana, widely known for being the largest collecting and exhibiting institution of modern and contemporary art in Northeast Louisiana has teamed up with the Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana to present and exhibit; Many Rooms: The South Got Something to Say.

The exhibition features the works of members of the BCCNL Vitus Shell, Drék Davis, K’Shana Hall-Davis and Benicia King. It will be on display until November 6, 2021.

According to a release, the exhibition will represent various themes from each individual artist, which collectively pulls inspiration from the Biblical scripture John 14:2, “There are many rooms in my father’s house.”

Each room entwines with each other distinguishing the multiple conversations that are being held yet concealed within the South. Masur Museum of Art

Drék Davis, Diffusion (That’s All: The Shiny Suit Theory), Mixed media on fabric, 2021

K’Shana Hall-Davis, Warm Winds, Mixed-media, 2018

Benicia King, Orange, Woman Dancing (How it Feels to be Colored Me), Inkjet Digital photograph, 2018

Vitus Shell, Ice Cream Man: White Fragility, Acrylic & Paper on Canvas, 2021

On Thursday September 16, viewing will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Starting at 6:00 p.m. each artist will talk briefly about their work. This event is free and open to the public.