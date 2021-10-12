Master Trooper Adam Gaubert will be honored at weekend funeral mass

Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 16, 2021, Master Trooper Adam Gaubert will be honored at a funeral mass for family, friends, and public safety colleagues at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation hours will be between 9 AM and 11 AM and the ceremony will start at 11 AM.

The Interment will follow the services at the Mausoleum behind the church. An additional visitation will be on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5 PM to 8 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Facemasks and social distancing will be required by all attendees.

