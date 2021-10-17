Mass Shooting at Grambling State University Press Conference

GRAMBLING. LA (KTVE/KARD) — One non-student is dead and seven others injured after an early morning shooting on the campus of Grambling State University. A current student is one of the seven that was injured.

Two people were gunned down on Grambling’s campus in the early hours of Sunday morning. Multiple people are still dealing with gun shot wounds. The homecoming weekend celebration at Grambling State University is now over. In a video taken moments after the incident, you can see a crowd running for safety and others picking up victims, carrying them out of the line of fire. The chaos now canceling homecoming weekend.

Louisiana State Police say, “We know for sure that one is critical and the other six are none life threatening. At this point we have no suspect information for this shooting . Now the shooting that happened Wednesday morning, we do have a suspect.”

This shooting is the second shooting in just a few days. Another shooting took place on Wednesday October 13 where one person was killed and another injured.

“There’s only one student that was a victim in the shooting last night. The shooting Wednesday morning or Tuesday night late. It was after midnight Tuesday night. There was no students involved in that. So out of everybody that was shot, only one student was a victim”, says Louisiana State Police.

Rick Gallot, the President of Grambling says

“We had a parade in the morning, we had a tailgating, a football game that we won. There were other activities. They were preparing for a breakfast when this occurred. So again this whole day of activities that occurred without any problems what so ever. No one is more concerned than I am right now. Our students come here for an education and far to often it’s outsiders who have created these situations that have put life in danger. That’s not why we’re here, that’s not what we’re about after 120 years.” Grambling State University President Rick Gallot

Louisiana State Police say, “I mean this is Grambling State University. Everybody in other states and other countries know the history of Grambling State University.”