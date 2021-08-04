Mask Mandate goes into effect across Louisiana

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana is currently in the worst surge of the COVID-19 pandemic so far in terms of positive cases and hospitalizations. That’s why masks are officially back on.

Linda Carr, a Simsboro resident, said she is glad Governor John Bel Edwards put the mask mandate back into place.

“That’s what it’s all about. Being safe because this virus is serious and I think everybody should wear their masks everyday.”

Carl Jones says even though he is vaccinated, he never stopped wearing his mask because he believes it helps keep him healthy.

“I will be safe in wearing my mask,” Jones said. “I’m glad the information is getting out there to wear it and get vaccinated.”

Levon Joseph, a Ruston resident, said she wears her mask to not only protect herself, but also those she loves.

“For the safety of myself, for my kids and you know to help protect everyone else,” Joseph said.

Linda Thomas lives in Bernice, she said it’s important to wear our masks to get past the surge.

“Try it and see. We did it. We went through it the first time we can go through it again,” Thomas said.

Carr said she thinks having the mask mandate in place will encourage people to get vaccinated.

“And I think everyone should and have their vaccination, I really do,” Carr said. “That’s the main key of it and that’s what Governor Edwards wants us to do, you know to be safe.”

The statewide mask mandate requires face coverings for everyone age 5 or older or enrolled in kindergarten.

There are exceptions, including if you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a face covering, if you’re consuming a drink or food, or if you are quickly removing for mask for identity purposes.

Other than that you should wear your mask if indoors. If you have kids between the ages 2 to 4, masks are encouraged for them as well, if you can get them to keep them on in public settings.

The temporary indoor statewide mask mandate will stay in place until at least Sept. 1, but Governor John Bel Edwards says it could be extended if necessary.