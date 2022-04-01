OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will be hosting Breast and Colorectal Cancer screenings on April 14, 2022, and April 19, 2022. The schedule of the screenings will take place as followed:

April 14, 2022 : 9 AM – 2 PM at the Public Safety Center on 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La.

: 9 AM – 2 PM at the Public Safety Center on 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. April 19, 2022 : 11 AM – Noon at S&J Farm & Seed on 250 Washington Street in West Monroe, La.

: 11 AM – Noon at S&J Farm & Seed on 250 Washington Street in West Monroe, La. April 19, 2022: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM at Calhoun Grocery on 974 US-80 in West Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

To schedule an appointment, call 318-414-9758. Masks are required at all screenings.