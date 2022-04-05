THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jai Uganda Poole.

The arrest warrant came from the Thibodaux City Court.

According to the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office, “Poole failed to appear for arraignment on charges of three counts of Violation of Protective Order.”

Poole is known to have resided at two locations in Houma.

Those locations are 3715 Baker Dr. and 510 Morgan St.

This is not the first time that a warrant has been issued for Jai Poole.

“Thibodaux City Court issued a previous warrant on 3/15/2022 for Telecommunications Harassment regarding Poole sending text messages threatening to kill the victim,” according to the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office.

If you know where Poole is located, please call the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office at 985-446-7264.

There is no bond hold in this case.