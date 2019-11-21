Marksville man killed in single vehicle crash

Rapides Parish (11/21/19)— In the early morning hours of November 19, 25 year old Jonathan C. Decuir, of Marksville, was killed in a single vehicle crash. He was not wearing his seat belt.

According to Louisiana State Police, at around 1:20 A.M., Decuir was driving a 1999 Ford southbound on U.S. Highway 71, south of Alexandria, when he lost control and exited the left side of the roadway, colliding with a metal guardrail.

After colliding with the guardrail, the vehicle then exited the right side of the roadway and collided into an overpass support column.

Decuir was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending, and the crash is still under investigation.

