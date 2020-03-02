Marion man charged with Third Degree Rape

UNION PARISH, La. — A Marion man has been arrested after he was accused of raping a woman back in March of 2019.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Joshua Norris turned himself in on February 25, 2020, after being informed that a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says the warrant was issued based on the results of a DNA test recently received by the department.

In March of 2019, the victim and Norris were both at a party. The victim told detectives that she had too much to drink and had gone upstairs when Norris followed her. She stated that she never remembered telling Norris no but said that she never gave consent. The victim went to the Union General Hospital in Farmerville to be tested.

Norris told detectives that he helped the victim to the bedroom but that they were never alone while upstairs and he denies any sexual contact between them.

Norris’s bail was originally set at $200,000 but was later reduced to $50,000 after a bail hearing in Third Judicial District Court. Norris is currently still being held in the Union Parish Detention Center.

