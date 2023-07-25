MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Marion Council on Aging and Triad Center has started the process of making improvements to the aged facility.

The Marion Council on Aging and Triad Center is one step closer to stepping into a new upgraded facility.

“I love it. It looks good. It just makes you feel good. When you get to walk into the building you can feel the atmosphere. It looks great,” one Marion resident, Fannie Williams said.

“It’s so good, every day we come. And we need this, we deserve this.” Another Marion resident, Sheery McDaniel said.

The ongoing project plans to update numerous things. Marion mayor Danny Smith says plumbing is one of them.

“We want to get the front landscape, and we are going to have the new sign out front. We are replacing some doors, and doing some plumbing work. A new sheetrock and painting.”

Gloria Garland has been a member of the facility for over ten years. She says she looks forward to the building’s new improvements.

“I think it’s just wonderful. We needed it for this community. It’s quite an improvement and better fit to all involved.”

“They have some things with the ceiling and ceiling fans and lighting. It’s really good,” McDaniel said.

Smith says the $10,000 project is a partnership between the town of Marion, Sheriff Dusty Gates, and the Claiborne Electric Round up Trust Funds.

“It was time for us to do some upgrades and renovations. So, I’m looking forward to how it’s going to look when we are finished.”

The Marion Council on Aging and Triad Center promotes health information and activities for residents. Members say they feel like they come to a second home.

“We look forward to the people enjoying the laughter, and the talking and that we are like one big family here,” Williams explained.

“It gives us a reason to get up and get dressed everyday and come up here and talk to people,” McDaniel added.

Mayor says the project will be completed by September.